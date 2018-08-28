WTVF
Weather
Traffic
NC5 Investigates
On The Rise
All Sections
Weather
+
Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Live Cameras
Storm 5 Forecast
Daily Forecast
Weather Team
School Closings
Hourly Forecast
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Videos
Power Outages
Hurricane Center
News
+
Local
Tennessee
Kentucky
U.S.
World
NC5 Investigates
On The Rise
Education
Crime
School Patrol
Medical
Your Health Matters
Politics
Entertainment
Waffle House Shooting
Trail Of Tornadoes
#Enough: Violence Killing Our Kids
Conquering Addiction
Election
Traffic
+
Sky5 HD
Gas Prices
Local Flight Status
Road Rants
NC5 Investigates
+
Metro Schools
On The Rise
Sports
+
Titans
Predators
Commodores
Volunteers
Blue Raiders
TSU Tigers
Sounds
Video
+
Live Newscasts
Watch 5+ Live
CBSN Live Video
YouTube
Roku
Money
+
Consumer Reports
Consumer Alert
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Banking On Business
Life
+
Music City Must
Back to School
Summer
Heart Health
Fall
Black Friday
Flu Season
Healthy New Year
Celebrate Tennessee
Excellent Educators
Giving Back
Pickler and Ben Show
Now You Know How
Talk of the Town
+
Recipes
Meet the Team
Extras
Be Your Best
Go Local
NewsChannel5+
+
Watch 5+ Live
MorningLine
OpenLine
SportsLine
Inside Politics
Community Health Matters
Beacon Retirement Strategies
Issues of Faith
Medical Monday
Out & About Today
Panorama
Pharmacist On Call
The Plus Side of Nashville
Retirement Report
¿Que Pasa Nashville?
SCORE on Business
Southern Woods & Waters
Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour
Titans Talk
Urban Outlook
Photos
+
my5 Viewer Photos
About Us
+
Contact Us
Submit News Tips
Contests
TV Listings
Team Bios
Advertise with Us
EEO Public File Report
Closed Captioning
Support
Jobs
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Haslam Reveals Record-Breaking Economic Numbers
10:21 AM, Aug 28, 2018
Share Article
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Gov. Bill Haslam announces record-breaking economic numbers in Tennessee.
Watch Live here:
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story