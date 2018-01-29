Haslam To Deliver Final State Of The State Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Haslam will deliver his eighth and final State of the State address Monday night.

Haslam is expected to talk about his recently announced $30 million plan to fight the opioid epidemic.

These speeches are typically a chance for the governor to tout recent successes and to push new initiatives.

He likely will also talk about general spending the state's budget and ways to keep it under control.

The State of the State speech will take place at p.m. in the House chambers. NewsChannel 5 will stream the address live.