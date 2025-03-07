Hatch Show Print shop holds block party to give hands on printing experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happening this weekend, print enthusiast will have a chance to learn more and try their hand with hand-ink and print.

The County Music Hall of Fame and Museum - Nashville is hosting a special block party at Hatch Show Print.

The Hatch Show is a working letterpress shop. They have some of Nashville's most recognizable posters and fronts.

At the block party the classic letterpress gives people a chance to print their own items.

Find out more information here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.