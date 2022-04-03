Hatcher Mountain fire 95% contained

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major wildfire in in East Tennessee is almost totally under control.

Saturday, Tennessee Forestry reported the Hatcher Mountain Fire, or Wears Valley Fire, is 95% contained and there have been no fatalities.

The Sevier County Mayor announced that all of the firefighters that flocked to the area from other parts of the state were sent home because local crews had control.

As for the Millstone Gap Fire or Seymour Fire, it was last reported to be about 60% contained. It's burned about 675 acres.

Emergency workers said today the Gatlinburg fires of 2016 taught them valuable lessons on reacting to fires.