Hate group demonstrations in Nashville spark calls for action

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The streets of Nashville, known as one of the birthplaces of the Civil Rights Movement, have recently been marred by hate symbols and Nazi salutes.

For several days now, Neo-Nazi groups have paraded through the city, carrying symbols of hate like the Nazi swastika, and spreading fear among the community. The impact of these hate-filled displays is felt deeply by residents, particularly within the Jewish community.

Rabbi Daniel Horwitz, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, has been at the forefront of condemning these actions.

"Having folks marching around who have so much hate and are spewing that hate in your community’s direction, and not only in our community’s direction but certainly targeting our community,” Horwitz said.

For days, Horwitz has issued statements condemning the actions and rhetoric of these hate groups. On Tuesday, he went to Metro Council urging city officials to take stronger measures to stop the demonstrations. These groups have not only protested down Broadway but have also targeted a local synagogue, Metro council, and littered the streets with hate propaganda.

“I'm not surprised that we're seeing these kinds of images today,” Horwitz said. “Both of my grandmothers are Holocaust survivors. So, for me personally, I can only imagine what it's like for them, the one who's still alive in her mid-90s. And the other who since passed would be rolling over to know that her 40-year-old grandson is still fighting Nazis.”

Horwitz told council members that these groups are breaking the law. According to city ordinance, any group of 20 or more people gathering on public sidewalks without city notice is in violation. Additionally, wearing masks on public property is also prohibited.

“It was incumbent of me to make sure they know that we actually do have the tools to deal with these folks, but those tools are not currently being utilized properly,” Horwitz said.

In response to the hate marches, the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville will hold a unity event this Sunday to demonstrate that there is no place for hate in Nashville. The event aims to show solidarity and support for all community members affected by these recent displays of intolerance.

More details to come.