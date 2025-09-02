Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Have a blast at the Nashville Fair! There's something for everyone

Nashville Fair
WTVF
Nashville Fair
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fair has something for everyone! From great food to plenty of rides and entertainment for all, it's sure to be a great time!

Here's a look at some fast facts about the fair!

Learn more about the fair schedule here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville music school offering lessons for just 50 cents for families with limited income

Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking