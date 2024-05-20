Have a third grader struggling with reading? Here's the options after TCAP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families across Tennessee are getting back their TCAP scores — particularly for students in third grade.

Per the Third Grade Retention Law, students who score approaching or below will have to undergo extra tutoring or retake the reading portion of the TCAP test.

"Third grade is a pivotal year for students to strengthen the foundational building blocks of reading comprehension, which shape academic success in fourth grade and beyond," said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. "I am grateful to our districts and schools for having essential conversations with families and students to determine the best path forward for future success."

Appeal time frame

Families of third graders who scored “approaching” on the ELA section of their spring 3rd grade TCAP or the ELA TCAP retake may also submit an appeal to the department on May 28 until June 28.

Beginning this year, authorized district personnel may submit an appeal on behalf of a student with parent or guardian consent. A link to the appeal form will be available on May 28 at this hyperlink.

If an appeal is denied, students and families have additional pathways to determine promotion to fourth grade.

That could include tutoring in the fourth grade or attending summer reading camp.

Retake options

The 3rd grade ELA TCAP retake window will be administered from May 22 through May 31.

Districts can make this option available for third graders who scored "approaching" or "below" on the ELA section.

Questions?

The first stop should be your principal or school district.

However, if you have concerns or questions, you can email emily.west@newschannel5.com.