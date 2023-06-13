Have questions for the next Nashville mayor? Ask them.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the next mayoral debate, we are asking for your help.

We have questions in mind we want to ask candidates, but we also realize you may have some, too.

So what's on your mind to ask the next mayor of Nashville? Send us that question to debate@newschannel5.com. We are partnering with The Tennessean, the League of Women Voters, American Baptist College and Belmont University

The debate will include eight candidates. A recent poll suggests nearly half of all voters still aren’t sure who they plan to vote for. Hopefully, this debate will help those wondering decide.

HOW TO WATCH

Our debates are free to attend, but you will need a ticket to get in at Belmont University. You can reserve your ticket for the June debate here.

NewsChannel 5 will show the debate live on TV, our streaming platforms and social media for those who cannot attend in person.

WHO'S DEBATING



Sen. Heidi Campbell

Councilman Freddie O'Connell

Jim Gingrich

Councilwoman Sharon Hurt

Alice Rolli

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite

Matt Wiltshire

Sen. Jeff Yarbro

