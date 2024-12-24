Have specific questions about what you can pack in your carry on? Here's how you can get some answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever traveled for the holidays and wondered whether you can bring your new gifts in the carry-on or if you have to put them in your checked luggage?
It's a fair question. You know the rules about liquids in your carry-on, but there are some of those things that might raise an additional question or two.
"When you get to the front of the line and you see the divestiture officer if you have any concern or you think something may trigger an alarm, certainly let them know on the front side because you're always going to have somebody there greeting you to tell you what to divest and that's a great time to have that conversation," said Stephen Wood, the Federal Security Director for the State of Tennessee.
Wood also suggests getting to the airport two hours in advance to allow for longer lines, but also to ask any questions and make any adjustments to carry-on luggage if necessary.
Maybe you want to know what to do prior to going to the airport. TSA has ways for you to ask specific questions, or even send photos if what you're planning on bringing.
- X (Formerly Twitter): @AskTSA
- Facebook Messenger: www.fb.com/AskTSA
- Apple Business Chat: AskTSA
- Text Message: Text "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872)
