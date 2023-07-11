Have you been to an HCA facility where data was stolen? You should check.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A breach in the Nashville-headquartered HCA Healthcare has now meant 11 million patients with their data stolen, the company said.

Patient name, city, state, and zip code;

Patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender; and

Patient service date, location and next appointment date.

The company learned of the data breach July 5.

"HCA Healthcare reported this event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors," the company said in a statement. "While our investigation is ongoing, the company has not identified evidence of any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident. The company disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure and plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, in accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate.

Need to keep up with this issue? HCA has now created a page for this problem.

HOSPITALS IN TENNESSEE



Centennial Medical Center At Ashland City

Centennial Medical Center

Hendersonville Medical Center

Horizon Medical Center

Northcrest Medical Center

Parkridge East Hospital

Parkridge Medical Center

Parkridge West Hospital

Pinewood Springs

Skyline Medical Center

Southern Hills Medical Center

Summit Medical Center

PHYSICIANS CLINICS IN TENNESSEE



Beckham Internal Medicine

Centennial Women's Group - Bluegrass OB/GYN

CareNow Urgent Care

Centennial Heart At Parkridge

Centennial Heart At Skyline

Centennial Heart At Southern Hills

Centennial Heart At Stonecrest

Centennial Heart At Summit

Centennial Heart, LLC

Centennial Hospitalists, LLC

Centennial Internal Medicine Continuity Clinic

Centennial Medical Center Apps

Centennial Neuroscience

Centennial Thoracic Surgical Associates

Centennial Women's Group

Family Practice Associates Of Southern Hills

Gastroenterology Specialists Mid TN-Stonecrest

Greenbrier Family Care

H2U - Corporate Wellness Center

Hermitage Primary Care

Internal Medicine Associates Of Southern Hills

Interventional Pulmonary Of Nashville

Natchez Medical Associates

Northcrest Family Care

Northcrest Orthopaedic

Northcrest Primary Care

Parkridge Bone and Joint - McCallie Avenue

Parkridge Bone And Joint East

Parkridge Cardiology

Parkridge East Internal Medicine

Parkridge Medical Group Neurosurgery

Parkridge Medical Group Primary Care

Parkridge Medical Group Southside

Parkridge Medical Group Specialists

Pleasant View Family Care

Portland Primary Care, LLC

Skyline Madison Campus

Skyline Medical Group, LLC

Skyline Neuroscience Associates

TriStar Medical Group - Skyline Primary Care

Southern Hills Family Medicine Continuity Clinic

Spine Surgery Associates

Spring Hill Physicians, Llc

Sterling Primary Care Associates

StoneCrest Family Physicians

Stonecrest Internal Medicine

Stonecrest Medical Center

Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN - Hermitage

Tennessee Heart And Vascular

The Frist Clinic

Tristar Bone Marrow Transplant

Tristar Cardiovascular Surgery

Tristar Family Care - New

Tristar Glycemic Optimization

Tristar Gynecology Oncology

Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville

Tristar Med Grp Centennial Primary Care

Tristar Medical Group - Fairvue

Tristar Medical Group - Legacy Health

White House Family Care

TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists

HOSPITALS IN KENTUCKY



Bowling Green Medical Clinic

Frankfort Regional Medical Ctr

Greenview Regional Hospital

PHYSICIANS CLINICS IN KENTUCKY



Capital Surgical Clinic

Commonwealth Specialists Of Kentucky LLC

Greenview Medical Group

The Glasser Clinic