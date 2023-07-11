Have you been to an HCA facility where data was stolen? You should check.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A breach in the Nashville-headquartered HCA Healthcare has now meant 11 million patients with their data stolen, the company said.
Here is the data taken:
- Patient name, city, state, and zip code;
- Patient email, telephone number, date of birth, gender; and
- Patient service date, location and next appointment date.
The company learned of the data breach July 5.
"HCA Healthcare reported this event to law enforcement and retained third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors," the company said in a statement. "While our investigation is ongoing, the company has not identified evidence of any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident. The company disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure and plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, in accordance with its legal and regulatory obligations, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate.
Need to keep up with this issue? HCA has now created a page for this problem.
HOSPITALS IN TENNESSEE
- Centennial Medical Center At Ashland City
- Centennial Medical Center
- Hendersonville Medical Center
- Horizon Medical Center
- Northcrest Medical Center
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Parkridge West Hospital
- Pinewood Springs
- Skyline Medical Center
- Southern Hills Medical Center
- Summit Medical Center
PHYSICIANS CLINICS IN TENNESSEE
- Beckham Internal Medicine
- Centennial Women's Group - Bluegrass OB/GYN
- CareNow Urgent Care
- Centennial Heart At Parkridge
- Centennial Heart At Skyline
- Centennial Heart At Southern Hills
- Centennial Heart At Stonecrest
- Centennial Heart At Summit
- Centennial Heart, LLC
- Centennial Hospitalists, LLC
- Centennial Internal Medicine Continuity Clinic
- Centennial Medical Center Apps
- Centennial Neuroscience
- Centennial Thoracic Surgical Associates
- Centennial Women's Group
- Family Practice Associates Of Southern Hills
- Gastroenterology Specialists Mid TN-Stonecrest
- Greenbrier Family Care
- H2U - Corporate Wellness Center
- Hermitage Primary Care
- Internal Medicine Associates Of Southern Hills
- Interventional Pulmonary Of Nashville
- Natchez Medical Associates
- Northcrest Family Care
- Northcrest Orthopaedic
- Northcrest Primary Care
- Parkridge Bone and Joint - McCallie Avenue
- Parkridge Bone And Joint East
- Parkridge Cardiology
- Parkridge East Internal Medicine
- Parkridge Medical Group Neurosurgery
- Parkridge Medical Group Primary Care
- Parkridge Medical Group Southside
- Parkridge Medical Group Specialists
- Pleasant View Family Care
- Portland Primary Care, LLC
- Skyline Madison Campus
- Skyline Medical Group, LLC
- Skyline Neuroscience Associates
- TriStar Medical Group - Skyline Primary Care
- Southern Hills Family Medicine Continuity Clinic
- Spine Surgery Associates
- Spring Hill Physicians, Llc
- Sterling Primary Care Associates
- StoneCrest Family Physicians
- Stonecrest Internal Medicine
- Stonecrest Medical Center
- Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN - Hermitage
- Tennessee Heart And Vascular
- The Frist Clinic
- Tristar Bone Marrow Transplant
- Tristar Cardiovascular Surgery
- Tristar Family Care - New
- Tristar Glycemic Optimization
- Tristar Gynecology Oncology
- Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville
- Tristar Med Grp Centennial Primary Care
- Tristar Medical Group - Fairvue
- Tristar Medical Group - Legacy Health
- White House Family Care
- TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists
HOSPITALS IN KENTUCKY
- Bowling Green Medical Clinic
- Frankfort Regional Medical Ctr
- Greenview Regional Hospital
PHYSICIANS CLINICS IN KENTUCKY
- Capital Surgical Clinic
- Commonwealth Specialists Of Kentucky LLC
- Greenview Medical Group
- The Glasser Clinic