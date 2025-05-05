Have you heard of the 'lawmower index?' It'll determine whether you can cut the grass

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Something we all deal with at one point or another is mowing the lawn.

The question this spring: When it comes to your money and the impact of tariffs, how much will that actually cost? Whether you can afford to cut your grass may depend on something called the "lawnmower index."

"You gotta mow your grass. It will grow every day. It don't quit growing," said Andy Phillips.

He has run a lawnmower repair business in Lebanon for the past three-plus decades.

This summer season is like none other as Phillips points to a yard full of mowers.

"These are customers. They are to be fixed. I am behind. 90% are customers to be fixed.

Phillips says the so-called "lawnmower Index" is a reflection of customers' concerns over tariffs and escalating prices.

His usual supply of used mowers for sale has dwindled to nothing.

"I had a lot full of them and sold them all."

His repair business is booming.

"People don't want to spend thousands for a zero turn when they can get it fixed for $300."

Phillips saw this coming and prepared buying a backlog of inventory before costs go up, saving both himself and customers money.

"I'll show you some parts I keep in stock. Lawnmower blades. Here's my belt room. I got belts wall to wall all around here."

Twice the number of customers are coming to Andy this year over last, an unprecedented spike.

"I tell them I'm three weeks behind. Working the best they can."

There's no let-up.

And Phillips knows somehow, someway, grass needs to be cut.

Lawnmower shortages are already being reported due to several factors, including the demand for outdoor equipment, supply chain issues, and shortages expected from tariffs on parts.

