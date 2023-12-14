Have you seen this man? Ashton Cole Sensing is wanted in connection to the death of a 2-year-old

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Putnam County officials are on the look out for a 22-year-old Ashton Cole Sensing regarding the death of a 2-year-old child.

On December 2, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to 2-year-old Ventura Mora-Francisco being unresponsive. Ventura was taken to the Cookeville Regional Medical Center and later Transported to Vanderbilt Medical Children's Hospital for a "major traumatic brain injury".

Detectives then interviewed the mother of the child Sara Mora as well as her boyfriend, Ashton Cole Sensing.

Sensing told detectives that the child had "fallen into the small air vent on the floor." Upon further discussion, Sensing also admitted to getting upset with the child throughout the day.

Leading him to throw the child into a wall and hit him til unresponsive.

On December 5, the 2-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

On December 7, a first-degree murder warrant was obtained. Sensing has since been "on the run" since December 6. He's 5 feet 11 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may have a beard as well.

If you see him, contact police immediately.