Having a ruff week? Brighten it up this weekend at the Dog Day Festival!

Posted at 9:58 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 10:58:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're mutts about this festival! On Saturday, October 21 at Centennial Park, the Nashville Humane Society is celebrating all things dogs at the Dog Day Fest!!

There's so much to enjoy for you and your pup! From the doggie fun zone to carnival games and a beverage garden!

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music on the VCA Main Stage, take part in costume contests for the pups and humans and watch the doggie demonstrations!

You can even let your fur baby try out the Lucky Dogs Lure Course!

Advanced general admission is $8. If you want to pay day of, it'll cost you $10.

The best part? All the proceeds go to support shelter pets right here in Nashville!

