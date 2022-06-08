Watch
News

Actions

Having a ticket to CMA Fest will earn you a free pair of Maurices jeans

CMA Fest crowd
WTVF
Fans watch CMA Fest performance at riverfront stage.
CMA Fest crowd
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:33:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have a ticket to CMA Fest, you've also just earned yourself a free pair of jeans!

Maurices partnered country music star Lauren Alaina to provide this reward for festival-goers.

Following the four-day festival, attendees can show their ticket at any of Maurices' stores between June 18 and June 24 and receive their free pair of classic m jeans

Maurices also partnered with the singer and hid five shopping tote bags around Nashville for an additional five fans to attend Alaina’s upcoming VIP fan club event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap