Having a ticket to CMA Fest will earn you a free pair of Maurices jeans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you have a ticket to CMA Fest, you've also just earned yourself a free pair of jeans!

Maurices partnered country music star Lauren Alaina to provide this reward for festival-goers.

Following the four-day festival, attendees can show their ticket at any of Maurices' stores between June 18 and June 24 and receive their free pair of classic m jeans

Maurices also partnered with the singer and hid five shopping tote bags around Nashville for an additional five fans to attend Alaina’s upcoming VIP fan club event.