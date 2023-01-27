Having issues watching NewsChannel 5 on Roku? Here's where you can watch us

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you having trouble watching NewsChannel 5 on Roku?

Currently, WTVF is experiencing difficulties with the app, where individuals are seeing our Scripps station in Florida (WPTV) instead of NewsChannel 5.

We want you to know that we are working to fix this issue and will do our best to update you when the issue is resolved.

What we know right now is that there was an issue with an app submission. We have reached out to Roku to fix this and they say this may not be solved until Tuesday.

In the meantime, if you'd like to watch us, you can go to https://www.newschannel5.com/live or download our NC5 app in the App Store or Google Play.