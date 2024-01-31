Haynes Middle placed on a lockdown after student was suspected of bringing a weapon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Haynes Middle School has been placed on a lockdown after a student was suspected of bringing a weapon on campus.
Metro Schools says the student has been taken into custody and all students and staff are safe inside the building. Police are currently at the school investigating the incident.
We will update as more information comes in.
