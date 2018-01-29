Hazmat Crews Respond To Tanker Crash On I-24

Overturned Tanker Was Carrying Motor Oil

4:47 AM, Jan 29, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tn. - Hazmat crews worked to reopen I-24 in Rutherford County early Monday morning, after a tanker truck overturned.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at mile marker 92, near the Rutherford-Coffee County line.  

Only one lane was open to traffic as crews worked to clear the crash.

Investigators said the tanker was carrying used motor oil. Hazmat teams were called in to make sure there was no spill.

TDOT's Smartway website said the road should reopen by 6 a.m. Monday. However, before the road reopens, crews said they will have to stop all lanes of traffic to turn the tanker back onto its wheels. 

