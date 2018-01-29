Hazmat Crews Respond To Tanker Crash On I-24

NASHVILLE, Tn. - Hazmat crews worked to reopen I-24 in Rutherford County early Monday morning, after a tanker truck overturned.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-24 at mile marker 92, near the Rutherford-Coffee County line.

Only one lane was open to traffic as crews worked to clear the crash.

Close up look at the tanker crash turned hazmat situation on I-24 EB near the Rutherford-Coffee Co line! Driver has non-life threatening injuries. 1 lane open but motor oil clean-up will shut down I-24 EB completely around 7 am #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/aZ4g02LxVR — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 29, 2018

Investigators said the tanker was carrying used motor oil. Hazmat teams were called in to make sure there was no spill.

TDOT's Smartway website said the road should reopen by 6 a.m. Monday. However, before the road reopens, crews said they will have to stop all lanes of traffic to turn the tanker back onto its wheels.

Traffic Alert! To clear HAZMAT crash I-24 EB will shut down completely around 7 am. Get off in Murfreesboro and take Hwy 41. You can hop back on I-24 in Beechgrove #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/M1I4Rw1mst — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 29, 2018

