Hazmat crews working leak at Goodlettsville Tyson plant

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:32 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 08:32:49-04

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodlettsville Fire Department and the Nashville Fire Department Hazmat Team are currently working a scene Sunday morning at the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville where an ammonia leak is present, authorities said.

Emergency responders are in the area around the plant, and they are evacuating the nearest campground and securing some areas.

Interstate 65 and Highway 41 are shut down near the scene.

All residents who live in the area of the plant should remain indoors and leave all windows and doors closed at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back at NewsChannel 5 for updates.

