HCA Healthcare donates $250K to Tennessee flooding recovery efforts

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — HCA Healthcare announced Monday a $250,000 donation to support flooding recovery efforts in western Middle Tennessee.

Twenty people died when catastrophic flooding hit the region on August 21. In some areas, 17 inches of rain fell in just hours, causing devastating damage.

Humphreys County, the hardest-hit area, is home to about 20% of employees at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, which is an affiliate hospital of HCA Healthcare.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic flooding that occurred and continues to affect many of our colleagues and neighbors in Middle Tennessee,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “I’m grateful for our hospital teams and the care they provided during a challenging time, and we are honored to be a part of the relief efforts as the community begins to rebuild and recover.”

Staff in the emergency room at TriStar Horizon have been caring for many patients who were hurt in the storm.

“This is a difficult time for our community, but I am inspired by how our colleagues and friends have stepped up to help those affected by the disastrous floods,” said Jason Boyd, chief executive officer of TriStar Horizon Medical Center. “I am confident that the charities receiving this funding will help make a meaningful impact on our road to recovery.”

Contributions will be made to the following organizations:

