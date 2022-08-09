Watch Now
HCA Healthcare pledges up to $400K for Kentucky flood relief

This July 28, 2022 photo provided by Appalshop shows the flooded Appalshop building in Whitesburg, Ky. The cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life is cleaning up and assessing its losses. Like much of its stricken region, Appalshop has been swamped by historic flooding. The water inundated downtown Whitesburg in southeastern Kentucky, causing extensive damage to the renowned repository of Appalachian history and culture. (Appalshop via AP)
Posted at 7:20 AM, Aug 09, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. says it will give up to $400,000 to assist with relief to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky.

The company said Monday it will contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross, $100,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, up to $50,000 in HCA Healthcare direct relief grants to Galen College of Nursing students with disaster needs, at least $100,000 through in-kind donations to meet critical community needs and up to $50,000 in colleague matching gifts.

At least 37 people have died since last month’s floods, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours.

HCA's Galen College of Nursing has a campus in Perry County, and many of its nursing students, faculty and staff live in or near the affected areas, according to HCA, which is based in Nashville.

Faculty and more than 40 nursing students from Galen have helped out at Appalachian Regional Healthcare and other locations, HCA said in a news release.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
