HCA Tristar reaches agreement with Cigna after months of negotiation over affordability concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cigna Healthcare has been working for months to reach an agreement with HCA Tristar Health in Tennessee and Kentucky to keep their in-network care.

As of October 1, HCA Tristar Health and Cigna agreed to a new contract, avoiding a possible disruption for some Cigna customers.

On September 26, Cigna made this statement:

“We are disappointed that HCA/TriStar Health is choosing to leave our network October 1 unless we agree to their demands for significant rate increases that will make health care much more expensive for the people we serve. HCA/TriStar charges some of the highest prices in the region, and now they want rate increases well in excess of other hospitals. Our goal is to keep health care affordable for our clients and customers, especially as they are managing rising prices due to inflation. It’s important to understand who pays the bills: any increase in cost of care is paid directly by local employers, their employees and families. Cigna Healthcare

This issue is one that both HCA Tristar and Cigna have been working diligently to fix, ensuring they get the best care for the people they serve.

On September 21, HCA sent NewsChannel 5 this statement:

"We are hopeful we’ll be able to reach an agreement for fair reimbursement for the care we provide so Cigna members can continue to enjoy the convenient access to the top-quality care they expect to receive at our hospitals throughout the region."

The negotiations paid off.

"We are excited to share that HCA Healthcare has agreed to a long-term contract renewal with Cigna for hospitals in Tennessee and Kentucky, which includes Medicare Advantage and OAP and PPO commercial plans," HCA Tristar said. "This agreement ensures Cigna Members can continue to enjoy the convenient access to the top-quality care they expect to receive at our hospitals throughout the region."

Cigna said the new contract will keep healthcare affordable.

“We are pleased that Cigna Healthcare and HCA/TriStar Health have reached agreement on a new contract that will keep healthcare affordable for the people we serve. We are working together to finalize details and an effective date for the new contract,” they wrote in a statement.

According to HCA Tristar, the only thing that did not reach an agreement was Cigna's Connect health care exchange plan, which will no longer be in network as of October 1.

For more information, HCA Tristar said to call 1-800-449-6425.