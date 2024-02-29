He got new ears 25 years ago. I wanted to see how his life was now.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twenty-five years ago, I was there with a little boy named Kyle who wanted some new ears.

He got them, and now all this time later Kyle is an adult. He showed me how it changed his life.

Kyle was born with cup ears, and later he faced plenty of painful questions from his fellow 6-year-olds.

"They started calling him names like big ears and stuff," Kyle said to me back in 1999.

Insurance would not cover surgery for new ears, but Operation Smile did, and Kyle's mother was grateful.

"It means everything to him. At a very young age, he was different, and he wanted ears like ours," said Lora Adams at the time.

I was there with Kyle in the OR all those years ago with his surgeon Jack Fisher for a special report. And we recently came across the story in our archive and found Kyle still living in Middle Tennessee

We thought it would be neat to sit down with Kyle, now 31, and talk to him.

"I do remember the reveal and wondering what it looked like. I wanted to see for myself," Kyle said.

"Here, you hold the mirror. What do you think buddy? Good."

"I had been waiting for that moment for a long time to look at it like that."

Kyle says he doesn't think about his ears much anymore.

But, he's so thankful for the change that happened all those years ago.

"I'm blessed. I'm very blessed."

Kyle hopes his story gives hope to other children facing the same thing he did, and to see how things can change from then to now.