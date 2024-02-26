He said he would retire. Eight days later, Rep. Mark Green may change his mind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Valentine's Day, Rep. Mark Green said he wouldn't run again for House District 7 in Congress.

Fast forward to Monday, he's already re-considering.

"Confirming this is true," his office said. "Thanks for confirming!"

For the Republican side, Brandon Ogles, a former Franklin representative and cousin to current congressional Rep. Andy Ogles, pulled papers for the seat, according to his social media. Ogles served in House District 61 for four years after the long-term officeholder died shortly after his retirement.

On the Democratic side, only former Nashville mayor Megan Barry has pulled papers to run.

House District 7 has become a different district geographically than in years past. While it still holds pieces of Williamson and Montgomery, it also holds a slice of Nashville after a redistricting in 2022.

Green started his career as an elected official in the Tennessee legislature in 2012. He was part of the state senate, representing Clarksville and Montgomery County. He was elected to Congress in 2018 when the seat became open by now-Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood.

The Ashland City Republican quickly found himself in the national spotlight after comments came to the surface during his nomination for U.S. Army Secretary under then-President Donald Trump. He withdrew after encountering intense criticism over statements he made about gays and lesbians, Muslims and other groups.

Green is a West Point graduate and former Army flight surgeon.