He was charged with killing his best friend 19 years after being found mentally unstable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day before Kenneth Beach allegedly shot and killed his best friend, he sought help from two different psychiatric places in Nashville.

On Monday, Beach's wife told NewsChannel 5 she took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They kept him overnight and let him go. On Wednesday morning, his mom said she took him to Centerstone Mental Health and Addiction Treatment for All but never received any help.

Hours later at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Beach is accused of killing Josue Riscar Chirino after shooting him multiple times, police said. Beach turned himself in to the police Thursday afternoon.

In January 2004, the court found Beach not guilty by reason of insanity after he was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to kill his girlfriend.

Court documents obtained first by NewsChannel 5 showed that Beach had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and cannabis dependence before he was charged with criminal homicide in 2023.

This is not the first time this situation has happened in Nashville this year. Two weeks ago, Jillian Ludwig was allegedly shot and killed by Shaquille Taylor, a man found too incompetent to stand trial for a previous charge in 2023. The Belmont University freshman's funeral is this week.

His childhood and family

He said he started using drugs at 12, sometimes smoking 10 to 15 marijuana blunts in a day. He said he was trapped in "thug life" and had been involved in a gang. During high school, he was expelled after frequent suspensions in school for fighting.

Court documents revealed a family history of mental illness, with one sibling with bipolar disorder and another with schizophrenia.

He was incarcerated at the Taft Youth Development Center after an attempted homicide charge was dropped to aggravated assault. He said he supported himself by drug deal, according to court records.

Beach said he started having manic episodes at 17.

What happened in 2004

However, the court said in 2004 he was taking psychotropic medication to remain competent, and he was experiencing symptoms of severe mental illness when he attempted to kill his girlfriend.

Court documents indicate Beach told doctors from the Forensic Evaluation Team at Vanderbilt Community Mental Health Center he had been off his medication several weeks before the crime. He told the court he had been off his medication for two years before his hospitalization.

He had one previous psychiatric hospitalization at the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute before his 2004 charge.

"At one point, he jumped into a ceiling fan in an attempt to 'go into the light,'" court documents reveal he said to his girlfriend that night. "During this evening, his girlfriend noticed he was acting bizarrely by throwing cereal and referring to her as his mother, stepfather and cousin. He stated that if he ever died, he wanted to her to die with him."

His girlfriend reported he then shot at her through the bathroom door but no bullets hit her, according to court documents. After he stopped firing at her, she exited the bathroom to find him running around outside in his underwear.

Court documents showed he did take ecstasy that day, but the effects of the drug weren't long enough to impact the moment in which he shot at her.

When he first arrived in jail, he was reported as saying he was trying to fight off "demon spirits."

In early 2004, Beach was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity.

After the court decision

Directly after the court's decision, Beach went into 90-day treatment facility named Park Center.

He was discharged from in his inpatient status in May 2004, where the court requested him to seek outpatient services through the same mental health facility.

Court documents showed he was released on a mandatory outpatient treatment plan. That plan said he must maintain his medication, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and never possess a firearm or weapon of any kind.

During his mandatory outpatient treatment, Beach was convicted of a felony drug charge.

In 2011, doctors petitioned the court to have that mandatory outpatient treatment end because he had bettered his life.

His doctor from Park Center said he had "consistent adherence to treatment recommendations as observed over the past 18 months."

Criminal history following

Once he left mandatory outpatient treatment, Beach found himself in the court again, according to his criminal history.

NewsChannel 5 reported on a shootout in 2013 on Porter Road. Beach did not explain what led up to the shooting, but police said the victim was sitting in his truck when Beach pulled into the parking lot.

For some reason, Beach walked up to the victim's car and slashed his back tire. The two had a short conversation and then police said Beach shot him in the leg. He then got back into the car he came in and left.

He was convicted and charged for what happened in 2013 and for an additional charge of felony assault in 2014.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

Sept. 3, 2002: Possession or casual exchange — dismissed | possession of a weapon — judgment deferred, no conviction

Nov. 8, 2002: Criminal trespassing — guilty

March 4, 2003: Possession or casual exchange — guilty

Jan. 4, 2004: Attempted first-degree murder — not guilty by reason of insanity

May 11, 2006: Felony possession with the intent of sell and misdemeanor possession of a weapon — guilty | felony intent with intent-schedule IV and unlawful drug paraphernalia — dismissed

Nov. 11, 2007: Misdemeanor of possession or casual exchange — guilty

March 27, 2008: Felony controlled substance — dismissed | Possession with intent to sell — guilty to a lesser charge

Aug. 22, 2013: Felony possession of a weapon — guilty

Aug. 24, 2014: Felony assault, aggravated - deadly weapon — guilty | vandalism under $500 — dismissed

Oct. 16, 2015: Driver license revoked — dismissed

Aug. 23, 2018: Felony dangerous weapon with prior, possession or casual exchange, drug possession, possession with intent to sell — dismissed