He was exonerated after 24 years in prison for a crime he didn't do. Now, he's suing Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So, how much is 24 years of your life worth?

Every second of freedom is priceless.

And after spending nearly a quarter century behind bars for a crime he did not commit, Wayne Burgess now hopes for some help from the state.

"A lot of people would have animosity, but not me. It's something you have to go through."

Seven months after his release from prison, and no bitterness.

In 1999 — because of a confession Wayne Burgess said was coerced, and now discredited testimony from medical examiner Charles Harlan — he was sentenced to life for the murder of his girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter in Pulaski.

Now, medical experts on appeal argued it was a crime Burgess could not have committed.

"The order is clear — not only he didn't do it — it was impossible he did it," said attorney John Morris.

Burgess says it's been difficult since his release.

"Everything has changed since I went in and came out like a newborn baby out in the world. A brand new world."

The 61-year-old Burgess lives with family.

His lawyers say he suffers from kidney failure from poor care while behind bars. He is not working.

"To have 24 years of your life gone and dismissed and open this door to a new world with zero aid or assistance," said attorney Sunny Stevens.

Burgess' attorneys believe that is wrong.

They now will apply to the state fund for those wrongly convicted seeking compensation for all those years behind bars. Burgess just needs something to help him get back on his feet.

"I go to school in the fall at MTSU. You just need help with tuition. Yes ... Laugh."

He is hopeful, though applying is a long process.

But Burgess has faith.

"I'm a spiritual guy, and his voice says, 'You go on and I'll take care of the rest,'" said Burgess.

Lawrence McKinney was the last inmate to apply for compensation in Middle Tennessee in 2018 and received $1 million after serving 31 years for a crime he did not commit.

But, it took nearly a decade of red tape after his release to get that money.

For now, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help Wayne Burgess restart his life.