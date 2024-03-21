'He was just honestly doing his job': Nashville security guard killed trying to stop car burglars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The South Nashville community is reeling from the tragic loss of Maurice Thomas Jr., a beloved security guard known for his kind heart and dedication to protecting others.

Thomas — affectionately referred to as a "gentle giant" by friends — was shot and killed outside Illuzion Bar and Lounge on Murfreesboro Pike in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was 33.

Thomas was on patrol in the parking lot around 2 a.m. when he encountered individuals attempting to break into cars, according to Metro Nashville police. In an attempt to confront the suspects, Thomas was shot multiple times during the altercation.

Despite his efforts, he died from his injuries on his way to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"Maurice was a good person and an even better friend," Romika Williams, a close friend. "He had dreams of opening his own restaurant, but those dreams were tragically cut short."

Williams says she's been devastated over the loss, stressing the senselessness of the situation.

"To know somebody so young, with so much potential ahead of him, taken away for simply doing his job – it's just really crazy," she said.

Security camera footage revealed the suspects leaving the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Cruz, which authorities later connected to 19-year-old Isaiah K. Moore. Moore now faces charges of criminal homicide and three counts of vehicle burglary related to the incident.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend any additional individuals involved.