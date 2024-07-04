Man, who bonded out in Nashville, now accused in death of Mississippi woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was arrested in Nashville for nearly beating his girlfriend to death is now the primary suspect in her death in Mississippi.

Bricen Rivers, 23, is the suspect in the death of the Mississippi woman on Wednesday, according to what local police officials told TV station WLOX. That woman's family called NewsChannel 5 on Thursday morning to confirm it was their daughter. Police found her dead inside a vehicle after her family had reported her missing.

However, Rivers was recently let out on bond in Nashville in the last few days.

"We opposed the reduced bond that was ordered by Criminal Court Judge Cheryl Blackburn," said Steve Hayslip, the spokesperson for the Nashville District Attorney's Office. "We do not have anything to do with bond conditions. Those are imposed by the judge and overseen by community corrections."

He was charged in December with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated stalking and witness coercion. This stemmed from an incident while he and the victim were vacationing downtown, where he got angry.

Metro police said the victim called them and told her family Rivers might kill her. The victim's family called dispatch from out of state to relay what was happening.

While the couple was leaving downtown, they got in the car where police said Rivers began hitting the victim as he was driving and took her phone. Rivers eventually stopped the car in a parking lot where the assault continued, causing the victim to nearly lose consciousness.

Officers worked with the victim’s family to obtain her location in North Nashville, where the couple’s rental car was found at an intersection. Metro police said officers could hear the victim banging on the vehicle as she tried to escape the attack. While she was able to get out of the car upon officers' arrival, police said Rivers was seen reaching for a firearm in the back seat, but authorities were able to interrupt him. He was then taken into custody.

His original bond was $251,000, according to police records. However, that bond had been lowered to $150,000 inside Judge Blackburn's court.

Records show Rivers was arraigned in April, and his last court date was July 2. Two different companies — Brooke's Bail Bonding and On Time Bail Bonds — provided $75,000 each for Rivers to bail out. Further court records are unavailable because of the Fourth of July holiday.

WTVF We know getting help may seem daunting, scary and complex. Below are some jumping-off points in your county. All counties: Morning Star Sanctuary - (615) 860-0188 / Nurture the Next - (615) 383-0994 / The Mary Parrish Center - (615) 256-5959 / YWCA Nashville - (615) 983-5160 Bedford / Coffee County: Haven of Hope - (931) 728-1133 Cheatham County: Safe Haven of Cheatham County - (615) 681-5863 Cannon County: Cannon County S.A.V.E - (615)-563-6690 Clay County: Genesis House - (931) 525-1637 Davidson County: Family & Children Services - (615) 320-0591 / Family Safety Center - (615) 880-1100 / Jean Crowe Advocacy Center - (615) 862-4767 Dickson and Hickman Counties: Women Are Safe (931) 729-9885 Giles County: The Shelter, Inc. - (931) 762-1115 Grundy County: Families in Crisis, Inc. - (931) 473-6543 Houston / Montgomery Counties: Urban Methodist Urban Ministries Safehouse - (931) 648-9100 Maury County: Center of Hope - (931) 840-0916 Robertson / Sumner / Wilson Counties: HomeSafe Inc. - (615) 452-5439 Rutherford County: Domestic & Sexual Assault Center - (615) 896-7377 Williamson County: Bridges Domestic Violence Center - (615) 599-5777