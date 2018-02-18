Head Of School At Harpeth Hall Passes Away

Tidwell released the following letter to families:
Our vibrant Head of School, Dr. Stephanie Balmer, has passed away. Surrounded by her loving family, she departed this life peacefully on Saturday, February 17, 2018. As we mourn this deep loss, we also celebrate the life of our inspiring leader. We will honor her legacy for all time to come. We were blessed to know her and call her our own.
Our hearts are with her husband, Lauren Balmer, and their daughter, Isabel Balmer ’20. Our community will surround them with ongoing love and support.
Plans for her celebration of life will be announced once they are finalized.