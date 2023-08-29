Head on down to Franklin for Pilgrimage and check out these great acts!

Are you planning on heading to Pilgrimage this month? The schedule for the 2023 festival has officially been released and we're excited!
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place on September 23 & 24 in Franklin and there's two-days woth of must-see performances like The Lumineers and The Black Crowes!
Here's a look at the schedule!
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Midnight Sun Stage
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Tash Neal
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters
3:50 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. – Better Than Ezra
5:50 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. – The Head And The Heart
8:15 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – The Lumineers
Gold Record Road Stage
12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Peter One
1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – James Bay
4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. – Yola
6:55 p.m. - 8:10 p.m. – The Black Crowes
Americana Music Triangle Experience
12:05 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. – Michael Rix
1:00 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. – Hippies and Cowboys
1:55 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. – People on the Porch
3:10 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – The Watson Twins
4:30 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Bones Owens
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Mike Farris
Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. – Bubble Party!
3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers
6:00 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Midnight Sun Stage
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Madeline Edwards
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – The War and Treaty
3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – Luke Grimes
5:00 p.m. – Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue
5:40 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. – Ashley McBryde
8:00 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – Zach Bryan
Gold Record Road Stage
12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Tigirlily Gold
1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Patrick Droney
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – Ian Munsick
4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. – Margo Price
6:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Americana Music Triangle Experience
12:10 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. – Shain Shapiro
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Down Home Church
2:05 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. – Troubadour Blue
3:10 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass Band
4:35 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Tommy Prine
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Charlie Worsham
Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library
2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Magic Show!
5:00 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library
Tickets are still available at PilgrimageFestival.com.