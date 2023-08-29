Head on down to Franklin for Pilgrimage and check out these great acts!

Are you planning on heading to Pilgrimage this month? The schedule for the 2023 festival has officially been released and we're excited!

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place on September 23 & 24 in Franklin and there's two-days woth of must-see performances like The Lumineers and The Black Crowes!

Here's a look at the schedule!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Tash Neal

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters

3:50 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

5:50 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. – The Head And The Heart

8:15 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – The Lumineers

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Peter One

1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – James Bay

4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. – Yola

6:55 p.m. - 8:10 p.m. – The Black Crowes

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:05 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. – Michael Rix

1:00 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. – Hippies and Cowboys

1:55 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. – People on the Porch

3:10 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – The Watson Twins

4:30 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Bones Owens

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Mike Farris

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. – Bubble Party!

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers

6:00 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Madeline Edwards

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – The War and Treaty

3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – Luke Grimes

5:00 p.m. – Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue

5:40 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. – Ashley McBryde

8:00 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – Zach Bryan

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Tigirlily Gold

1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Patrick Droney

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – Ian Munsick

4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. – Margo Price

6:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:10 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. – Shain Shapiro

12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Down Home Church

2:05 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. – Troubadour Blue

3:10 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass Band

4:35 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Tommy Prine

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Magic Show!

5:00 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

Tickets are still available at PilgrimageFestival.com.