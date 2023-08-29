Head on down to Franklin for Pilgrimage and check out these great acts!

Watch Now
Music Lovers Flock To Pilgrimage Fest
Posted at 9:13 AM, Aug 29, 2023
Are you planning on heading to Pilgrimage this month? The schedule for the 2023 festival has officially been released and we're excited!

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place on September 23 & 24 in Franklin and there's two-days woth of must-see performances like The Lumineers and The Black Crowes!

Here's a look at the schedule!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Midnight Sun Stage
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Tash Neal
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters
3:50 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. – Better Than Ezra 
5:50 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. – The Head And The Heart
8:15 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – The Lumineers 

Gold Record Road Stage
12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Peter One
1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – James Bay
4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. – Yola 
6:55 p.m. - 8:10 p.m. – The Black Crowes

Americana Music Triangle Experience
12:05 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. – Michael Rix
1:00 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. – Hippies and Cowboys
1:55 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. – People on the Porch
3:10 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – The Watson Twins
4:30 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Bones Owens
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Mike Farris

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. – Bubble Party!
3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers
6:00 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Midnight Sun Stage
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Madeline Edwards
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – The War and Treaty
3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – Luke Grimes 
5:00 p.m. – Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue
5:40 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. – Ashley McBryde 
8:00 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – Zach Bryan  

Gold Record Road Stage 
12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Tigirlily Gold
1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Patrick Droney
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – Ian Munsick
4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. – Margo Price
6:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Americana Music Triangle Experience
12:10 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. – Shain Shapiro
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Down Home Church
2:05 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. – Troubadour Blue
3:10 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass Band
4:35 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Tommy Prine
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs
2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library
2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Magic Show!
5:00 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

Tickets are still available at PilgrimageFestival.com.

