Head on down to Hadley Lillard Park this weekend for food, fun and free music!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head on down to Hadley Lillard Park for a free music festival celebrating African culture!

The African Street Festival kicks off on Friday, September 15 and runs all the way through the 17th giving attendees an immersive cultural experience!

This years event will be the first in the renamed Hadley Lillard Park, named after Kwame Leo Lillard, the Nashville Civil Rights leader and former CEO of the African American Cultural Alliance and The African.

With more than 125 vendors, food and music, there's plenty of fun to enjoy for everyone!

WTVF

Location: 1037 28th Ave

Hours: Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Attendees will also get to enjoy two stages filled with live music! The lineup features performances from the likes of Keith Floyd, Teddy Nackson and the Qt Royalz just to name a few!

You can catch all the performers as they're announced on the African Street Fest Instagram!