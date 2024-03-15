Head out to Hermitage this Friday for a day-long celebration of Andrew Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a day-long celebration in honor of "The People's President" today in Hermitage.

It would've been Andrew Jackson's 257th birthday today.

If you're like my family and I, you're always looking for something new to do in town. And today may be the day to check out The Hermitage.

To celebrate, grounds passes are half price today.

That means it's $10 for adults and $6.50 for kids!

The are also special activities for children and a presidential wreath-laying in Jackson's honor today.