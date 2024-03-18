Headed downtown over the next month? Watch out for these road closures.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're heading to Downtown Nashville anytime in the next month, be aware of these road closures.
Beginning Wednesday, March 20, 1st Ave. South will be closed between Korean Veterans Blvd and Molloy St for construction.
#KnowBeforeYouGo— Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) March 18, 2024
Beginning this Weds., March 20 1st Ave S will be closed between Korean Veterans Blvd & Molloy St for construction. Korean Veterans Blvd east of 1st Ave will be reduced to 1 inbound & 2 outbound lanes. Detours will be in place for pedestrians, cyclists, & drivers. pic.twitter.com/HSErpMPoav
Korean Veterans Blvd east of 1st Ave will be reduced to 1 inbound and 2 outbound lanes.
Detours will be in place for pedestrians, cyclists, & drivers.
NDOT says construction will be working around the clock and is estimated to last about 21 days. You're advised to seek alternate routes on the west side of Korean Vets at 1st Ave.
