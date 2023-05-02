Headed to Nashville this weekend? Here's what roads are closed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With graduations, Cinco de Mayo and the Swifties coming to town, Downtown Nashville will be overwhelmed with people.

If you're planning on heading downtown this weekend, we want to make sure you're prepared for any traffic changes.

Starting on Friday, May 5 at 1 p.m. through Sunday, May 7 at midnight the following roads will be closed:



Interstate Drive from Woodland Street to Shelby Avenue

Russell Street from Titans Way to Interstate Drive

S 1st St from Woodland Street to Russell Street

S 2nd St from Woodland Street to Russell Street

Shelby Ave from S 4th Street to Hermitage Ave

Titans Way from Victory Ave to Russell Street

Victory Ave from S 2nd Street to Titans Way

Woodland Street from 3rd Ave S to S 5th Street

In addition to the Taylor Swift concert this weekend, the following graduations are taking place as well, which means the areas around the venues may be abnormally busy.

Tennessee State University:



Graduate ceremony: Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at Gentry Center Complex

Undergraduate ceremony: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Hale Stadium

Belmont University:

All ceremonies held at Curb Event Center



All master and doctoral candidates: Friday, May 5th at 5:00 p.m.

Bachelor candidates for Jack C. Massey College of Business, Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business: Saturday, May 6th at 9:30 a.m.

Bachelor candidates for O'More College of Architecture & Design, Watkins College of Art, College of Education, Gordon E. Inman College of Health Sciences & Nursing, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, College of Music & Performing Arts, College of Sciences & Mathematics, College of Theology & Christian Ministry, University College, Interdisciplinary Studies & Global Education: Saturday, May 6th at 2:30 p.m.

Lipscomb University

Both held at Allen Arena



Graduate Commencement Ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Undergraduate Commencement at 3:30 p.m.

Trevecca Nazarene University:

All ceremonies will be held on The Quad adjacent to McClurkan Hall, weather permitting.

The Commencement Convocation will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. for associate and bachelor's degree candidates and 2 p.m. for masters, specialist, and doctoral degree candidates.