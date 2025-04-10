Heading downtown this weekend? Look for these WeGo detours.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're heading out on Saturday, it's important to be aware of detours that will be in place due to the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The following are detours for WeGo Public Transit from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12.

Route 14 to downtown will detour



On N 1st St at Spring St.

L- Spring St.

R-ramp to I-24E

R- Exit 48 to James Robertson Pkwy/State Capitol

R- James Robertson Pkwy.

L-Gay

L-John Lewis Way to Central

Stops between N DICKERSON PIKE & GRACE ST SB and CENTRAL 5TH AVE - BAY 8 will not be served.

Route 14 from downtown will detour



From Central, R-John Lewis Way

R- Jefferson, continue Spring St.

L-N. 1st St. / Dickerson Pike to regular route

Stops between CENTRAL 5TH AVE - BAY 8 and DICKERSON PIKE & GRACE ST NB will not be served.

Route 4 to downtown will detour



On S 5th St at Woodland

continue S 5th

L- Main St.

Continue James Robertson Pkwy.

L- 4th Ave

to Central

Stops between S 5TH ST & RUSSELL ST NB and CENTRAL 4TH AVE - BAY 13 will not be served.

Route 4 from downtown will detour



On 4th Ave at MLK Jr Blvd.

L- MLK Jr Blvd.

L- hook to James Robertson

R- James Robertson Pkwy.

R- S 5th St

to regular route

Stops between CENTRAL 4TH AVE - BAY 14 and S 5TH ST & RUSSELL ST SB will not be served.

Route 23 to downtown will detour



On N 1st St at Spring St.

L- Spring St.

R-ramp to I-24E

R- Exit 48 to James Robertson Pkwy/State Capitol

R- James Robertson Pkwy.

L- 4th Ave to Central

Stops between N DICKERSON PIKE & GRACE ST SB and CENTRAL 4TH AVE - BAY 24 will not be served.

Route 23 from downtown will detour



On 4th Ave at MLK Jr Blvd.

R- MLK Jr Blvd.

R-John Lewis Way

R- Jefferson, continue Spring St.

L-N. 1st St. / Dickerson Pike to regular route

Stops between CENTRAL 4TH AVE - BAY 24 and DICKERSON PIKE & GRACE ST NB will not be served.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.