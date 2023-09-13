Heading on down to Franklin for Pilgrimage? We've got everything you need!

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has finally come! The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place the weekend of September 23 and features the likes of The Lumineers and Zach Bryan!

If you're planning on heading down to Franklin for this, we want to make sure you're full prepared, so we've compiled all the things you need to know!

Getting There

Location: The Park at Harlinsdale - 239 Franklin Road

Parking is limitedm so if you didn't purchase a parking pass ahead of time, it's suggested you walk or bike to the park. Pilgrimage has provided directions to each of the paid lots as well as parking in Downtown Franklin.

DIRECTIONS TO THE NORTH LOT: If you purchased a parking pass for the North Lot, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move to the left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 south towards the venue. 1,000 feet after Harlinsdale Court, turn right into the North Lot.

DIRECTIONS TO THE ADA SOUTH LOT: If you purchased an ADA accessible parking pass, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move to the left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 south towards the venue. Drive past the North Lot and turn right into the ADA South Lot opposite Harpeth Industrial Court (opposite the MAPCO gas station).

DIRECTIONS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY OFF-SITE LOT: For those who pre-purchased a parking pass at Liberty Elementary, please take I-65 EXIT 67. Turn west onto W. McEwen Dr, drive two blocks and turn left onto Mallory Lane southbound. After about ½ mile, turn right onto Liberty Pike. Drive 1.25 miles, after Ralston Lane, turn left into Liberty Elementary School. Liberty parking passes will not allow any access to North Lot or South Lots.

DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: To park in off-site lots in Downtown Franklin, please take I-65 EXIT 65 to HWY 96 westbound. Festival parking is available at Ligon Field and Bi-Centennial Park.

Ligon Field – After crossing the Harpeth River and the railroad tracks, turn right onto S. Margin St. Follow S. Margin St until it turns left and changes into 1st Ave; parking is on the right before the silos. Ligon Field parking passes only allow access to Ligon Field parking.

Bi-Centennial Park – Follow Route 96 into Franklin and around the monument traffic circle. Use the second exit onto 3rd Ave N. to continue through town. Parking is on the right after N. Margin St. Bi-Centennial Park parking passes only allow access to Bi-Centennial Park.

DIRECTIONS FOR RIDE SHARE AND TAXIS: The designated rideshare and friends and family drop off area is on 1st Ave S. at Ligon Field.



Worried about the weather? Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Don't get a headache, check the traffic conditions before you head out.

Alex Maxwell Midnight Sun is just one of five stages where musicians will perform at Pilgrimage Festival.

Where to Watch

There are three stages as well as the Franklin Fun Farm performance tent!

Here's the lineup for each area:

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Tash Neal

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters

3:50 p.m. - 5:05 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

5:50 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. – The Head And The Heart

8:15 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – The Lumineers

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Peter One

1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – James Bay

4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. – Yola

6:55 p.m. - 8:10 p.m. – The Black Crowes

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:05 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. – Michael Rix

1:00 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. – Hippies and Cowboys

1:55 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. – People on the Porch

3:10 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – The Watson Twins

4:30 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Bones Owens

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Mike Farris

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. – Bubble Party!

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers

6:00 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Madeline Edwards

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. – The War and Treaty

3:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – Luke Grimes

5:00 p.m. – Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue

5:40 p.m. - 6:55 p.m. – Ashley McBryde

8:00 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. – Zach Bryan

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. – Tigirlily Gold

1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. – Patrick Droney

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – Ian Munsick

4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. – Margo Price

6:30 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:10 p.m. - 12:35 p.m. – Shain Shapiro

12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. – Down Home Church

2:05 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. – Troubadour Blue

3:10 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass Band

4:35 p.m. - 5:35 p.m. – Tommy Prine

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. – Magic Show!

5:00 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

Check These Out:

If you want a break from the music, why not head to the Franklin Fun Farm! You can learn what it's like to mix your own music, play with virtual reality or take a few minutes to enjoy the book nook!

There's so many activities for all ages, from kid favorites like cotton candy and face painting to the mom's retreat area for the perfect relaxation spot.

Pilgrimage has so much beyond the music that there's plenty to enjoy while you're at the park! If you want a drink, head to the Craft Beer Hall where they have eight of Wicked Weed Brewing’s most popular and seasonal beers. You can take a walk to the Makers Village where you'll find local artisans, jewelers and more!

Toney Cook / WTVF

What to Eat & Drink

Pilgrimage Fest

Pilgrimage Fest

What's Allowed?

blankets (maximum size for individual blankets is 8′x 10′)

low-backed chairs only (under 30″)

backpacks (under 18L)

small digital or film cameras

sunblock (non-aerosol)

1 factory sealed water bottle, camelbacks

baby food/formula (no glass)

food for medical purposes

service animals

purses and handbags (subject to search upon entrance)

mobile phones and chargers

hand sanitizer and baby wipes

baby strollers and wagons with accompanying child

What's Not?

glass admitted

aerosol cans

outside alcohol

outside food or drinks

sporting equipment

umbrellas

knives/weapons/guns

chains/chain wallets

tents

laser pointers

SLRs, professional cameras, video cameras or GoPros

selfie sticks or tripods

pets (with the exception of service animals)

drugs & drug paraphernalia

backpacks (18L or larger)

musical equipment/instruments

fireworks/paper lanterns

bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

drones, remote control aircraft, cars or toys

coolers

promotional items/flyers

You are allowed to exit and re-enter the festival but you MUST be wearing your wristband to go back the same day.

Tickets are still available .