Heading out for Memorial Day Weekend? Here are some tips from AAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As nearly 39.4 million Americans prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, AAA is urging drivers to check their vehicles before traveling—or risk becoming one of the thousands stranded during one of the year’s busiest travel weekends.

Last year, AAA responded to over 356,000 roadside emergencies during the holiday weekend. The most common issues included flat tires, dead batteries, and vehicle lockouts.

“As you finalize your travel plans, don’t forget to check your vehicle’s condition,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “A simple pre-trip inspection of your tires, battery, brakes, and other essentials can prevent unexpected breakdowns.”

AAA is encouraging travelers to visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to locate a AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility nearby.

AAA’s Tips to Prevent Vehicle Trouble:



Check your tires for proper inflation and tread depth. Don’t forget to inspect your spare.

Inspect your brakes for grinding sounds or vibrations.

Test your battery. Dim lights or slow engine starts may signal it’s time for a replacement.

Replace wiper blades if they’re streaking or skipping.

Top off fluids like oil, coolant, brake, and transmission fluid.

Update your emergency kit with a flashlight, water, snacks, first-aid items, and jumper cables.

If You Experience Car Trouble:

Safely pull over and turn on your hazard lights.

Move as far off the road as possible and stay with your vehicle if safe.

Call AAA via phone, website, or the mobile app for assistance.

Safe Driving Reminders:

Watch your speed. Speeding plays a role in one-third of all traffic fatalities.

Stay focused. Avoid distractions like phones or eating behind the wheel.

Don’t drive impaired by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue.

Wear your seatbelt—every trip, every time.

For more information on travel safety or vehicle prep, visit AAA.com.