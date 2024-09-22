Heading to Franklin for Pilgrimage? We're here to make sure everything goes smoothly!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you heading on down to the Farm for Pilgrimage Festival? The lineup is one you don't want to miss!

We gathered the things you need to know if you wanna make this a weekend to remember!

First Off: The Lineup

Secondly: Here is a look at how everything will be set up!

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Illiterate Light

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Celisse

3:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: The Brook & The Bluff

5:40 p.m. - 6:40 p.m.: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

7:55 p.m. - 9:55 p.m.: Dave Matthews Band

12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.: Lamont Landers

1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Chance Peña

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Allison Russell

4:40 p.m. - 5:40 p.m.: Lukas Nelson

6:20 p.m. - 7:50 p.m.: Hozier

12:15 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.: Wyatt Ellis

1:10 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.: Theo Lawrence

2:05 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: People on the Porch

3:05 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.: Willi Carlisle

4:15 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.: HeavyDrunk

5:25 p.m. - 6:25 p.m.: The Band of Heathens

1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: The Cadillac Three

3:50 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.: Stephen Sanchez

5:50 p.m. - 7:05 p.m.: COIN

8:05 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.: Noah Kahan

12:30 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.: The Brevet

1:40 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Sierra Hull

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Myles Smith

4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.: Better Than Ezra

6:40 p.m. - 8:05 p.m.: NEEDTOBREATHE

12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Down Home Church

1:15 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: Owensboro Bluegrass

2:10 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.: Earnest "Guitar" Roy

3:10 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.: Lamont Landers

4:15 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.: Cassandra Lewis

5:25 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.: Hippies & Cowboys

6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.: Charlie Worsham

What kind of food will be there?

What time can I get in?

Parking gates open at 11 a.m. and festival doors open at noon!

How do I get to the different parking lots?

DIRECTIONS TO THE NORTH LOT: If you purchased a parking pass for the North Lot, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move into left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 South. The North Lot will be marked and you will take a right turn into the lot.

DIRECTIONS TO THE ADA SOUTH LOT: If you purchased an ADA accessible parking pass, please take I-65 EXIT 68B onto Cool Springs Rd West to Mack Hatcher Parkway. Turn right onto Mack Hatcher Parkway westbound. Move to the left lane and turn left onto Franklin Road/US-31 South. Drive past the North Lot and turn right into the ADA South Lot opposite Harpeth Industrial Court (across from MAPCO).

DIRECTIONS TO LIBERTY ELEMENTARY OFF-SITE LOT: If you purchased a parking pass at Liberty Elementary, please takeI-65 EXIT 67 McEwen. Turn West onto W. McEwen Dr, drive two blocks and turn left onto Mallory Lane southbound. Turn right onto Liberty Pike. Liberty Elementary School is approximately 1.25 miles. You will turn left into the lot. Liberty Elementary parking passes will only allow access to this lot.

DIRECTIONS TO LIGON FIELD PARKING: If you purchased a parking pass for LIGON FIELD please take I-65 EXIT 65 to HWY 96 WEST. After crossing the Harpeth River and the railroad tracks, turn right onto S. Margin Street. Follow S. Margin St until it turns left and changes to 1st Ave. Parking is on the right before the silos. Ligon Field parking passes will only allow access to this lot.

DIRECTIONS TO PARKING IN DOWNTOWN FRANKLIN: Other parking may be available in downtown Franklin on a first come-first served basis. To park downtown, please take EXIT 65 to HWY 96 Westbound into Downtown Franklin and look for available parking.

DIRECTIONS FOR RIDE SHARE AND TAXIS: The designated drop off and pick up area is on 1st Ave S. at Ligon Field.

What kind of family-friendly fun will be there?

You can head on over to the Franklin Fun Farm for plenty of fun for all!

Saturday, Sep 28:

Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Story Time with Williamson County Library

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.

Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders, T-Rac, + Blue Crew Drumline

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Beyond Wings Aerialist & Hoola Hoop Dancers

3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Bach 2 Rock: The Fox Gloves

6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sep 29:

Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Story Time with Williamson County Library

2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.

Magic Show!

2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Fiddle Frenzy Youth String Jam

3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act

4:10 p.m. - 5:10 p.m.

Bach 2 Rock: Red Hot Chili Dogs

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

There will also be a giant maze, a knockerball arena, face painting and a book nook & arts and crafts corner!

Can I bring in a water bottle, stroller and/or lawn chairs?

Yes! You are allowed to bring in one water bottle that is factory sealed. You can also bring in strollers, wagons and lawn chairs...but be aware there are designated standing and sitting areas.

