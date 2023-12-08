Headquartered in Tennessee, SmileDirectClub closes its doors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After years headquartered in downtown Nashville, SmileDirectClub has now informed its customers it will no longer exist.

The teeth alignment company quickly rose to fame in Tennessee, catching the eye of Gov. Bill Lee and the state's economic development team.

"SmileDirectClub has made the incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately," the company said in a statement Friday afternoon. "For new customers interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform."

SmileDirectClub was originally a start-up company that claimed it would hire more than 2,000 workers by 2024. Usually, WARN notices are filed with the state before large-scale layoffs from a company. There is no published WARN notice for SmileDirectClub as of this writing, making it unclear how many workers lost their jobs as a result.

Tennessee provided incentives for the company to grow and expand in Nashville, according to reporting from 2019.

What happens to existing customers?

SmileDirectClub no longer has any customer service.

Alignment treatment is no longer available.

For those in the program, SmileDirectClub published on its website that customers should consult with a treating doctor or local dentist.

SmilePay customers are expected to continue to make all monthly payments until payment has been made in full per the terms of our SmilePay program, according to its website. For more questions, please contact HFD at 1-877-874-3877 or support@gohfd.com.

How do I ask for a refund?

There will be more information to come once the bankruptcy process determines next steps and additional measures customers can take.