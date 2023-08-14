Health department warns West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes throughout Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Sevier Lake in Shelby Park, Donnie Smith said each day brings a new catch.

"I like the bass, the crawfish and the breams, you know? But you don't know what's going to bite though," he said.

But a recent catch in the area has the health department alerting locals. Nearby is one of 30 test sites that tested positive for West Nile Virus.

"Since May, 30 of those 40 sites have had at least one positive West Nile Virus pool," said Matthew Peters, communications director for the Metro Public Health Department, Matthew Peters.

One of those positive testing sites is located near Shelby Park.

The last time Davidson County saw similar numbers was back in 2017.

"This is more than we've usually seen and especially over the last couple of years, and the biggest driver of that has been the weather," said Peters.

The wet weather has created more standing water — a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Although there's been a spike in positive test sites, it's important to note no human cases have been reported. In order to keep it that way, there are some things you should do to protect yourself.

"Bug spray really helps, wearing longer sleeves, especially around dusk is going to help you," said Peters.

Peters also recommends keeping your property dry and grass cut.

"Maybe a bird bath, if you have kids and you have toys that are out sometimes they can collect water in them, a tire especially if it's laying on its side rain can get in there and it can sit there," he said.

According to the CDC, most people with West Nile don't develop any symptoms.

"Those that do show symptoms, typically it's going to look more like a cold," said Peters. "So you're going to have a fever, maybe some aches, some fatigue."

As for Smith, he said he'll take his chances.

"If they bite me they might end up dying catching something from me instead of me catching something from them," he said.

Due to the large number of positive mosquitoes, Metro Public Health will be installing more West Nile testing sites throughout the county.