Health officials report the first case of measles is in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed its first measles case this year in Middle Tennessee.

Health officials only identified the person as a resident and didn't specify whether it was an adult or a child. The likely source of the infection is being investigated, health officials said.

Officials said the person was infected in early March and recovering at home. Public health officials are working to identify other places and people potentially exposed.

There is currently an ongoing, national measles outbreak, involving over 300 cases in 11 states, including two deaths. TDH encourages consultation with your medical provider about measles prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Medical providers need to report suspected cases immediately to the Tennessee Department of Health at 615-741-7247.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.