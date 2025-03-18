Hear from young farmers attending Ag Day on the Hill at TN State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all have issues that are important to each of us and during the legislative session up at the capitol, many different groups spend a day there making their voices heard for their industry or cause.

Tuesday was Agriculture Day on the Hill.

While some current leaders in farming and growing spent time advocating the importance their industry has on the state, some of tomorrow's AG leaders came along to take care of their feathered and four-legged friends.

Both baby chicks and folks who care for them were up bright and early Tuesday morning.

"This is a lavender orphan chick. It is 4 days old and it's pretty cute right now," said M.J. Shirley, a 12-year-old from Rutherford County who raises chickens.

Shirley and his flock made the trek to the state capital from Rutherford County.

He's one of many exhibitors at AG Day on the Hill. Shirley even got to meet and speak with Governor Bill Lee.

"He told me about how he raised chickens when he was a kid and he asked me how many I had at my house," Shirley said.

Many lawmakers including Gov. Lee took part in a corn shelling contest at the event.

Abigail Wicker isn't sheepish about her aspirations in agriculture, she's attending Ag Day showcasing sheep she works with through Future Farmers of America in Wilson County.

"Next year I'll be a freshman in college and I'm hoping to study Ag business and organizational communication and hope to be a part of shaping policy in the future. So maybe one day I'll be here at the capitol, but not sure yet," Wicker said.

The annual event often happens at the same time as a committee about agriculture.

According to state officials, agriculture and forestry contributes more than $81 billion every year to Tennessee's economy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.