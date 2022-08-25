Hear the call of an open road? Madison Station Boulevard officially unveiled to public

There's a new roadway in Nashville — one that was a long time in the making: the Madison Station Boulevard project. What started as a rendering in October 2017 is now a reality.

Officially open as of Wednesday, Madison Station Boulevard has created a connected roadway network with access to Gallatin Pike; it starts at the entrance of Fifty Forward and stretches to Old Hickory Boulevard.

Residents, council member Nancy VanReece, and NDOT were thrilled to celebrate and cut the ribbon.

Multiple marching bands were on hand from Hunters Lane, Goodpasture and Maplewood to parade down the new street in celebration of the ribbon-cutting.

President of the Madison-Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce Laura Knotts said this project was personal for her.

"This is where I spent my childhood, and to see something as beautiful as this come to fruition — not only in my adulthood but also coming up on my fifth anniversary of being with the Chamber — is so exciting to me," said Knotts.

Madison Station Boulevard includes sidewalks, bikeways, a roundabout, landscaping with irrigation and more — but city leaders say they're not done. It's considered to be a blueprint for future street projects.

City planners hope to next develop a park in the area.