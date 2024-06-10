Watch Now
News

Actions

Hearing set for Monday after more Covenant journal documents leaked

the covenant school
WTVF
the covenant school
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jun 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new hearing scheduled by a chancery judge will discuss a new leak of documents written by The Covenant School shooter.

The order was signed by Judge I'Aesha Myles, who is asking the Tennessee Star and its owners Star Digital Media to determine why publishing the leaked documents doesn't hold them in contempt of court.

The Star is a party in the case, asking for the documents to become a public record. All of the documents related to the Covenant shooter are currently in the possession of the court and Metro legal.

"The police department is very concerned and wants to know how this [leak] happened and who is involved," police spokesperson Don Aaron said.

NewsChannel 5 has not received a copy of the leaked documents published by the Tennessee Star, nor has anyone from NewsChannel 5 seen the journals or documents written by the shooter.

The hearing is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. in the Davidson County Chancery Court.

Wonder Woman; school celebrates beloved teacher living with brain cancer

I think we can all remember our favorite teachers. In so many ways they leave an imprint on our lives. Get your tissue ready for Forrest Sanders' story on Ms. McMurray. She has poured so much into her students, and they are returning the love when it's needed most.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community