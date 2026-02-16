Heart monitor helps Nashville woman find answers after mysterious stroke

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I woke up the next morning and knew something was wrong, but I didn't know how critical that really was for another day or so.

DeShawn McClain went to work unaware of what had happened to her body overnight.

"I missed a morning meeting which I never miss and I sent an email that didn't make any sense," McClain said.

Tired and confused, McClain says she could not form a sentence. When an ambulance arrived, she says paramedics quickly knew what happened, rushing her to a Nashville emergency room. But doctors couldn't figure out why.

"There wasn't anything that indicated that I was at risk of having another stroke or even having a stroke the first time," McClain said.

McClain says it took about a year of determination to recover from her stroke in 2024.

"Learning to walk, learning to use my left side of my body, I did a lot of speech therapy," McClain said.

Not knowing what was happening with her heart, McClain got a LINQ ICM heart monitor. Two years later, she says it brought clarity. The device monitors the heart continuously, sharing heart data with McClain's doctors.

The device is designed to detect intermittent abnormal heart rhythm episodes like atrial fibrillation, which is a major risk factor for stroke. An unexplained stroke requires further testing, and long-term cardiac monitoring can unlock answers.

"I got the device in May of last year and since then I have gotten back seven or eight reports, all of them have been clear," McClain said.

Now raising awareness during Heart Month, she says her journey taught her how to advocate for herself and live healthier.

"My diet's a lot healthier, all the things that doctors say to do, I say go ahead and do those because that will save you a lot of trouble down the road," McClain said.

