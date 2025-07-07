Heartbroken boy is thrilled when his stolen bike is replaced

GALLATIN, Tenn. — A family pinches pennies to buy a child his first bicycle ... only to have it stolen days later.

He's heartbroken.

The sad truth is that these types of thefts occur in nearly every neighborhood, and the items are rarely recovered.

But, in this case, things worked out thanks to the generosity of others.

Gabriel Ren and his little brother Nehamiah are back in business.

The two love to ride around their neighborhood, but for a while they were down a bicycle.

Gabriel had lost his and was heartbroken ... and the family didn't have the money to buy a new one ...

"It got stolen, and after a day, the police came and got me a new bike.

It was amazing to have a new bike.

I like to ride around the neighborhood with friends. It's fun," said Gabriel.

So, how exactly did all this happen so fast? The theft of his bike, and a new one, and then Gabriel is back riding with his brother?

Well, his mother reported the theft and posted on social media that someone had stolen the bicycle.

Sgt. Jessica Jackson with Gallatin police then reached out ...

"So we wanted to make sure he had a new bike ... we brought helmets and a lock to make sure the bikes aren't stolen again," said Sgt. Jackson.

No chance of another theft.

The boys have the bike locked down to a T for safekeeping.

And their faithful pup, Marshmallow, is now especially on alert.

"This is a good little road, and you ride with helmets and lock them up so no one takes them again. Well, there you go," said Sgt. Jackson.

The new bike was purchased with money from the Shop with a Cop program.

Money earmarked for purchases just like this to get Gabriel back out cruising the neighborhood.

"Thank you so much. You're welcome. I'm glad we could make it happen for you."

Most police departments do have funds for this exact sort of thing, though most of the money is spent around the holidays.

Donations can be made to the Shop with a Cop fund.

