Heartbroken mother pleads for justice after son’s tragic shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grieving mother is calling for the person responsible for the death of her son to turn themselves in, as her family desperately seeks justice. Christopher Rhodes, a 25-year-old father, was shot and killed on Saturday night, leaving his loved ones devastated.

The incident has left Angela Merrell not only mourning the loss of her son, but grappling with the fact that her heart has been shattered.

"I don’t even know how a fight started—just senseless, to say the least," Merrell said.

Chris Rhodes was not just a son; he was a devoted father. His life revolved around being the best dad he could be to his young son.

"From the time Khyson was born until Chris took his last breath, he was Khyson’s dad, and that’s all he ever wanted to be—a good dad, and he was," Merrell said.

However, Chris will never get to watch his son grow up, play sports, graduate, or start a family of his own. His life was cut short in a violent confrontation that took place in front of his child.

Metro Nashville Police report that the tragedy occurred when Chris and his girlfriend were bringing furniture to their Richland Hills Apartment.

The couple was approached by a suspect, leading to a physical altercation between the two men, which escalated into gunfire. The shooter took off from the scene, leaving a heartbroken family in his wake.

Merrell and her family are now pleading for accountability.

"We just want justice to be served. He needs to be in jail—under it for all I care. He can’t get away with this," Merrell said.

Amanda Clarke, who was Chris’s teacher at Hillwood High School, described him as more than just a former student.

"He was my school son. Anyone that knew me knew how much I loved him," Clarke said.

Clarke has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover burial costs and provide counseling for Khyson, hoping to offer support in the face of unimaginable grief.

The investigation is ongoing, and homicide detectives say they are following strong leads.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).