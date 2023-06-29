Heat is not a welcomed challenge for winemakers. Here's why.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a warm day, the idea of enjoying a cold glass of wine might sound appealing. However, winemakers and wine enthusiasts are being reminded that heat and wine don't mix well.

As temperatures rise, the heat can have a significant impact on the flavor of the wine, and in extreme cases, even cause bottles to pop.

One winery that is aware of this challenge is Beachhaven Vineyards & Winery, located in Clarksville. It's a family business with a history spanning decades.

"We were founded in 1986 by Judge William O. Beach, his son-in-law, and my mom quickly came on to help manage the company through the 80s and 90s. And now we are a third-generation wine-making family with a fourth generation the way."

Wilson Cook, the general manager of Beachaven, emphasizes the immense effort that goes into winemaking.

The winery takes pride in growing its own fruit.

"We certainly do import from California, from New York and Washington state and believe it or not Florida. But our shtick is that we process, ferment, blend everything is here down here on the property."

Unfortunately, weather conditions play a pivotal role in the wine-making process.

Cook explains that temperature is a critical factor that affects every step, from the vineyard to packaging and finishing.

"On hot days in the vineyard, we don't work out there," Cook said.

As the summer progresses and temperatures continue to soar, winemakers like Beachaven Vineyards & Winery face challenges related to the ripening process.

The heat can impact sugar development, acid development and overall grape quality, ultimately influencing when and how the harvest can take place.

However, it's not just during production that wine faces risks from high temperatures. Whether its bottles stored inside delivery trucks or left in the trunk of a car, excessive heat can cause the wine to "cook" and potentially lead to bottle explosions.

Cook even experienced this firsthand when he inadvertently placed a bottle on top of his fridge on a warm day, resulting in an unfortunate outcome.

"We would recommend storing your wine at a cellar temperature in the low 60s if possible. Certainly not on top of your refrigerator."

Cook says it's crucial to ensure it is stored in a cool environment to maintain its quality.

In addition to heat, winemakers must also contend with the adverse effects of extreme cold.

Beachaven faced a significant challenge last winter when a cold snap hit their vineyards.

The sudden drop in temperature took a toll on the vines and posed difficulties for the wine-making process.

