Heat relief arrives later this week for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer unofficially started yesterday and the mercury has responded accordingly.

Sweltering heat and humidity have settled into the area, but thankfully relief arrives later this week. Temperatures Tuesday soared into the lower 90s, not enough to touch the record high for the day, but only a few degrees away.

Wednesday will be another scorcher with highs back into the lower 90s. A few stray showers and storms are possible Wednesday, but it won't be enough to bring any long-lasting relief from the heat and humidity.

WTVF

More widespread showers and storms are expected Thursday as a cold front comes through. A couple of storms may be on the strong side with gusty wind the main concern. Behind the front much more comfortable conditions will settle in for Friday.