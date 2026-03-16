Barricade situation underway in East Nashville after police say a suspect fired shots at officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is a heavy police presence reported in East Nashville near South 5th Street and I-24.
According to police, a suspect allegedly fired shots toward officers and is now barricaded inside the James Cayce Homes.
Police say he is refusing to surrender. They also added that no one was hurt.
The ramp and multiple streets are shut down in the area. You're asked to avoid the area at this time.
UPDATE (7a): the exit ramp is partially open; all traffic must turn left off of the exit.— ErinTDOT (@ErinTDOT) March 16, 2026
This is breaking news and we will update as we learn more.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston