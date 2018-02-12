Heavy Rain, Flooding Hit Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - The Harpeth River spilled onto parts of Old Natchez Trace, Del Rio Road, Temple Road, and more in Franklin, forcing officials to close those roads to drivers.
"This was a little frustrating," said Grant Campbell, who ran into high water on Temple Road. "We'll have to reroute and figure out another way to Westhaven, but we'll get there."
But one group said flooding has been a symptom of a larger problem, and the weather hasn't been solely to blame.
"This is a very valuable, historic landscape and sadly gets punished more and more with floods because all of the growth and development happening in Williamson County," said Laura Turner, with Citizens for Old Natchez Trace.
Turner said runoff from high density developments has forced the Harpeth River to rise too quickly more often. A problem she said directly hurts Old Natchez Trace.
"This area is actually very beneficial because it acts like a sponge," Turner said. "But it comes up way too quickly because of all the rooftops and parking lots that are happening. We are doing everything we can to slow down the out of control growth train."